Global Print Advertising Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Print Advertising Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Print Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the print advertising market is expected to decline from $32.49 billion in 2020 to $32.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4%. The print advertising market has recorded a decline owing to the closure of businesses globally due to COVID-19 restrictive measures including social distancing and movement of goods. The print advertising market is expected to reach $26.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -4.7%. However, the huge population that subscribes to newspapers and magazines drives the print advertising market.

The print advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in print media such as periodicals and print newspapers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Print Advertising Market

Brands have exerted towards long-form of print ads – that is, full-page, full-worded communications. This is likely to be a major trend in the print advertising market. Brands, in general, will have a lot to communicate to their customers and positions to articulate, therefore, require communication that is not limited to 145 characters, a 15-second flash of information, or a single impactful visual. For instance, in July 2020, MasterCard published a two-page broadcast in The New York Times to express its support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Also, for its support for GLAAD's NEON Legacy Series, a photo and video collection was created by Black LGBTQIA+ creators.

Global Print Advertising Market Segments:

The global print advertising market is further segmented based on type, industry and geography.

By Type: Newspaper Advertising, Magazine Advertising, Posters and Banners, Others

By Industry: Retail, Electronics and Telecommunications, Insurance and Finance, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global print ad market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Print Advertising Market Organizations Covered: Ogilvy & Mather, MullenLowe, McCann Worldgroup, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, Havas, Grey global, Droga 5, BBDO, VMLY&R.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

