Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market Boosted By Innovation In Technologies Such As AR, VR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are the two new technologies that are positively impacting the smartphone/tablet games market. Both technologies offer exciting gaming experiences to users. Augmented Reality gaming combines visual and audio content with the user's current environment in real-time, allowing them to enjoy a unique gaming experience. Whereas, Virtual Reality games apply a three-dimensional (3D) artificial environment to computer games. These two technologies have been appreciated by the gaming community, proven by the rise in AR and VR-based games downloads. Pokémon Go, an AR game, has been downloaded more than 800 million times, making it the most downloaded game. Niantic Labs, the developer of the Pokémon Go game, announced their intention to create an augmented reality map of public spaces using the help of players and startup Escher Reality. The company has also raised $225 million in the funding round and is now focused on developing more AR-based games.

Major players covered in the global smart phone/tablet games industry are Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, and Netmarble.

The global smart phone/tablet games market is expected to grow from $64.28 billion in 2020 to $68.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smartphone/tablet games market is expected to reach $116.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. Due to an increased emergence of affordable gaming smartphone/tablets in the market, the smartphones/tablet gaming industry is rapidly increasing.

The new affordable gaming mobile/tablet devices are better than the previous generation devices in terms of cost and performance that makes the games run in better FRP (Frames per Second) providing an enhanced gaming experience. For example, many Chinese smartphones have entered into the market under the $500 range which is offering technologically advanced gaming experiences like Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro ($469), Xiaomi Mi 8 ($389), Xiaomi Pocophone F1 ($319), Honor 9 ($320) and others.

The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smartphones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from in-app purchases, in-game advertisements (such as Google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net), sponsorships, and sales of merchandise.

The smartphone/tablet games market covered in the report is segmented by game type into shooter, action, sports games, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy, others; by application into iOS user, android user; by device into smartphone, tablet.

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart phone/tablet games market overview, forecast smart phone/tablet games market size and growth for the whole market, smart phone/tablet games market segments, and geographies, smart phone/tablet games market trends, smart phone/tablet games market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

