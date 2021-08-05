Ilantus' Compact Identity Wins the Award for Most Valuable Technical Innovation at the Golden Feather Awards 2021
Ilantus, a global Identity and Access Management leader is honored with an innovation award for their SaaS-delivered Converged IAM solution, Compact Identity.
Throughout the history of 20 years, Ilantus has been known for innovation. This prestigious award is one more milestone in our journey of innovation.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilantus, a leader in the Identity and Access Management industry wins the award for “Most Valuable Technical Innovation” at the Golden Feather Awards in collaboration with Mid Day. They won this prestigious award for their SaaS-delivered Converged IAM solution, Compact Identity.
— Binod Singh, Chairman and President, Ilantus Technologies
Ilantus has been a leading name in the IAM industry for over 20 years now. They have strived to provide best-in-class IAM solutions throughout the years. The advancements in the Identity and Access Management domain have brought in several changes. A prominent one is how the domain is fragmented into several categories of Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, and Privileged Access Management. Ilantus understood how this predicament causes several challenges and complications like vendor management, complicated and expensive solutions, low ROI, poor user adoption, endless integrations, and more.
Ilantus brought in the concept of Converged IAM which was applauded by analysts and customers alike. Their flagship solution, Compact Identity, is a true SaaS-delivered Converged IAM solution that provides Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, and Privileged Access Management in one platform.
Here is what Ilantus Chairman and President, Binod Singh has to say about this award, “Throughout the history of 20 years, Ilantus has been known for innovation. Our multiple patents, constant recognition from analysts and customers have been a testimony to this. This prestigious award is one more milestone in our journey of innovation."
About Ilantus Technologies:
Founded in 2000, Ilantus Technologies is backed by deep experience and customer insight from 1000+ implementations of Identity and Access Management solutions for customers worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies. Recognized by leading industry analysts for product and innovation, Ilantus’ offerings are known for their unique features and ease of use, driving superior ROI and exceptional user adoption rates. Poised for an accelerated growth path, Ilantus has established a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable Converged IAM solution Compact Identity that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical.
