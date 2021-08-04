Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.4.21

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Daniel E. Cueva, 47, of Vacaville, has been appointed Warden at the California Medical Facility, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2020. He held several positions at the California Medical Facility from 2015 to 2020, including Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. Cueva served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2013, including Correctional Administrator and Special Assistant to the Undersecretary of Operations and Facility Captain and Special Assistant to the Chief Deputy Secretary. He held several roles at the California Medical Facility from 1997 to 2010, including Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant, Correctional Counselor I and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,060. Cueva is registered without party preference.

Tyren Thompson, 31, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Citizens Compensation Commission. Thompson has been a Compensation Partner at Zoom Video Communications since 2020. He was a Senior Compensation Analyst at Activision Blizzard from 2015 to 2020. Thompson was an Adjunct Lecturer at California State University, Los Angeles in 2016. He was a Compensation Analyst at Forever 21 from 2014 to 2015. Thompson earned a Master of Science degree in human resources and a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Thompson is registered without party preference.

