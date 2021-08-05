Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Retail Theft and Recklessly Endangering another Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B403190

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On August 4, 2021, at approximately 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering another Person and Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Edward Karov

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Adam Pedicino

AGE:48

CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 4, 2021, at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a dispute near the Home Depot in the Town of Rutland. Further investigation revealed that a male, identified as Karov, stole merchandise from The Home Depot and was subsequently followed by Pedicino when Karov pointed a gun at Pedicino and fled the area. Karov was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing before being released on court ordered conditions to appear in court at a later date.

 

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Rutland City Police Department.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 5 August, 2021 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

