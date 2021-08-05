Rutland Barracks // Retail Theft and Recklessly Endangering another Person
CASE#: 21B403190
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On August 4, 2021, at approximately 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering another Person and Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Nicholas Edward Karov
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont
VICTIM: Adam Pedicino
AGE:48
CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 4, 2021, at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a dispute near the Home Depot in the Town of Rutland. Further investigation revealed that a male, identified as Karov, stole merchandise from The Home Depot and was subsequently followed by Pedicino when Karov pointed a gun at Pedicino and fled the area. Karov was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing before being released on court ordered conditions to appear in court at a later date.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Rutland City Police Department.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 5 August, 2021 1230 hours
