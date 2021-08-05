AUVS' UV Box named among best infection prevention products for 2nd consecutive year The UV Box Is Independently proven to kill Coronavirus, MRSA, C.Diff and other contaminants in just 60 Seconds The UV Box disinfects handheld items while its "Big Brother" The UV Cube (not shown) handles a greater volume of devices and larger items

60-Second UV Disinfection System Already Used in More Than 700 Hospitals, as well as in Law Enforcement, EMS and private healthcare practices

SOUTH HILL, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year The UV Box from Advanced Ultraviolet Systems (AUVS) has been named to Newsweek’s list of Best Infection Prevention Products. First named on the 2020 list, the 2021 recognition is also the second consecutive year that The UV Box is the only Germicidal Enclosure so honored.Compiled by Newsweek in association with The Leapfrog Group, an independent non-profit organization that evaluates healthcare quality, the list is based on nominations by actual hospital users.Each product is evaluated based on:a) Effectivenessb) Safety (for patients and healthcare workers)c) Successful real-world implementationd) Company stabilityThe Standard in More Than 700 HospitalsThe UV Box is used to disinfect mobile handheld devices including cell phones, tablets, handheld computers/bar code scanners, remote controls, radios and personal items from eyeglasses to car keys. Launched in 2016, The UV Box is currently the standard used in more than 700 Hospitals and Hospital Groups, as well as hundreds of physician’s offices, dental practices, law enforcement and EMS environments, educational institutions, food processing sites, general industry and offices.It has been proven by independent Virus and FDA consulting labs to disinfect Coronavirus as well as 99.995% of C. diff and MRSA (the most difficult to treat contaminants), as well as 99.999% of Norovirus in less than 60 seconds.Environmental and Bottom-Line BenefitsIn addition to infection prevention, use of The UV Box can reduce an organization’s reliance on disinfecting wipes, which are plastic-based and pose a growing threat to the environment. The reduction in wipes usage can eliminate tons of waste annually that would otherwise be headed to local landfills.The company estimates that over its use-life, each UV Box can save an organization $17,000 in wipe’s cost and reduce landfill dumping by more than 3 tons.Increased AccessibilityEarlier this month, AUVS announced it was making its full product line available through its Safer Environments Rental Program , with monthly cost for The UV Box as low as $109. Previously the company’s products were only available for purchase. Other products in the AUVS line include The UV Cube, used to disinfect larger devices and deliver higher through-put; Rollie Mini-Bot, a compact UV-C robot to disinfect larger surfaces in rooms; and Ray EMS, a mobile UV-C system targeting ambulance interiors.The company’s enclosures are based on technology—patented by company Chief Technology Officer Dr. Wayne Clark—currently used to protect the US Pentagon from anthrax attacks and similar bio-terrorism threats.About AUVSAdvanced Ultra-Violet Systems (AUVS), an American company headquartered in Virginia with manufacturing facilities in Atlanta and Nashville, was established to leverage the significant benefits of UV in infection prevention. Working with patented technologies, the company’s mission is to provide healthcare facilities, schools, law enforcement, food processing, foodservice and other industries with affordable solutions to successfully combat infections and infectious disease. The company’s products target hand-held devices and high-touch surfaces as well as airborne contaminants. The KR615 germicidal enclosure – aka The UV Box - is the company’s flagship UV device.For further information visit www.advanceduvsystems.com or contact AUVS Vice-President Dave Rector at 201-406-9471 or via email at DRector@advanceduvsystems.com.

Don't Wipe Out the Earth