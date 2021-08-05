Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties Acquires Real Living Coastal Real Estate

This acquisition expands the South Shore presence of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties.

SCITUATE, MA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Real Living Coastal Real Estate, one of Scituate’s premier real estate brokerages. This boutique real estate company, owned and operated by Joe Gibson, has been serving the South Shore since 2008.

Gibson purchased the company in 2017 from Amy Toth, an exceptional real estate broker who continues to work alongside Joe and the rest of the team at Coastal Real Estate. With a strong focus on personal service and local expertise, the skilled team of brokers and agents have consistently been a top presence on the South Shore.

Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC owns and operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. While operating independently, together, these two brokerages leverage the financial strength of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Combined, the brokerages operate nearly 40 offices, close to 1,000 agents, and a total sales volume of $3 billion.

“This collaborative partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties was a clear decision,” says Joe Gibson. “As part of a larger team with additional resources, we will be able to bring our overall vision to simplify the lives of our agents, and more importantly improve the experience we provide to our clients. Integrity and excellence have become brand standards for us and our agents and partnering with a company that shares those values is something our team truly looks forward to carrying out.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Coastal Living Real Estate to the Robert Paul family. Our agents have listed and sold in Scituate and the South Shore throughout the years, making strategic sense for us to align with a brokerage in the community that shares our core values. We are excited to work closely with homeowners and buyers across the South Shore, and eagerly look forward to the future of being an integral part of the many communities that make up this region,” notes Emily Clark, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties.

With the acquisition, agents instantly gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution, and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

Agents will also have full access to the recently unveiled Real Estate I.Q. System. The System combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources, and technology with progressive education, training, coaching, and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training, and ongoing education, and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

"The technology is seamless," said Gibson. "From the client management system to the marketing materials to social media management, these tools create that cutting-edge opportunity for our agents to offer the highest level of quality service to their clients."

The new location, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties’ second on the South Shore and tenth overall, continues Robert Paul’s mission of connecting buyers and sellers from Boston to Cape Cod. In 2020, Robert Paul Properties acquired Jackson LTD, Norwell’s oldest independently owned and operated boutique real estate brokerage. Both offices will continue to operate under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties banner.

About Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC

Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, is the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. These two full-service real estate brokerages provide operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and the best customer service experience to homebuyers and sellers in the Greater Boston, Cape Cod, South Coast, South Shore and Rhode Island areas. In 2020, the brokerages generated over $3 billion in real estate sales volume, with nearly 40 offices and close to 1,000 agents. The firm is currently in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties

Robert Paul Properties is the most recognized and respected name in the luxury marketplace across Cape Cod, Greater Boston and the South Coast of Massachusetts. An exciting regional firm - built on a tradition of excellence and fueled by an elite team of talented agents - Robert Paul Properties is committed to providing exceptional service. With a business model that includes a team of professional photographers, marketers, and technology experts, the agents at Robert Paul Properties can focus their talents and energies exclusively on their clients. Visit https://www.robertpaul.com/.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East, and more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

Contact: Emily Clark, 508-420-1414, eclark@robertpaul.com