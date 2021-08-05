Dr. David Greene and R3 Stem Cell Featured on the Cover of Corporate Vision Magazine

Dr. David Greene, Founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell, has been featured on the cover of Corporate Vision. R3 is the leader in global regenerative therapies.

We have the best stem cell clinics providing very high cell counts and first rate care for extremely affordable pricing. It's the most affordable stem cell therapy in the world!” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Greene, Founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell, has been featured on the cover of Corporate Vision magazine for July 2021. Dr. Greene's company is the leader in global regenerative therapies, with over 16,000 stem cell procedures performed worldwide in the past decade.

In the cover story, Dr. Greene was interviewed regarding R3 Stem Cell's success and pathway in leading the company. The success has in large part been due to the immense amount of education that R3 provides to patients as well as providers. R3 performs stem cell training courses for providers every month in the USA, and for patients produced the Stem Cell Master Class to explain everything about regenerative therapies. The 8 episodes focus on explaining what stem cells are, how they work, along with patient success stories and a Mythbusters episode as well.

In addition to offering first rate therapies around the globe for arthritis, autoimmune conditions, neurologic, kidney/heart/liver failure, autism, CP, lyme, and more, R3 has begun the process of entering clinical trials for several conditions. According to Dr. Greene, who has a PhD in stem cell biology, "We've reached the point where regenerative therapies are mainstream and highly sought after, so our research team is now focusing on obtaining Level 1 evidence for various conditions to move the field forward both scientifically and from a regulatory stand point."

With an equal focus on effectiveness and patient safety, R3's Centers of Excellence around the globe maintain quality assurance standards that patients truly appreciate. In addition, the providers are highly knowledgeable about stem cells while being skilled in the procedure techniques. According to David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Patients deserve to hear realistic expectations of what a stem cell procedure can do or not do. For instance, most are surprised to hear that stem cell therapy does not cure any condition at this point in time."

Along with a focus on education, one of the main reasons R3 Stem Cell has consistently grown over the past decade is due to its standard of care. Patients at any of the Centers in seven countries can be reassured the same level of biologics will be received. At R3 Stem Cell Therapy Mexico, over 40% of patients treated come from referrals due to the overwhelming satisfaction.

According to Dr. Greene, "Most competitor stem cell clinics offer inferior biologics, not enough stem cells, and charge three times what we do. We have the best stem cell clinics providing very high cell counts and first rate care for extremely affordable pricing. It's the most affordable stem cell therapy in the world!"

For individuals wondering if stem cell treatment may help, visit R3's website at https://r3stemcell.com or simply call +1 (844) GET-STEM to set up a free consultation.