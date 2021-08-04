DHHS Superintendent Letter Update: New School Year Letters

Public School Districts Only

With school beginning this month, case managers at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services – Children and Family Services (DHHS) and St. Francis Ministries will be sending out the New School Year version of the DHHS Superintendent Letter. Recipients, in the order listed in the letter, include:

School District attending when made a State Ward (1st District listed)

School District currently attending this school year (2nd District listed, if different); and

Last School District attended (Last District listed, if different).

Every year, during the first two weeks of August, New School Year Superintendent Letters are sent to ensure school districts have up-to-date information about the status of all their students who are State wards. However, if there has been a change in the school district attending, as well as other changes (e.g., change in out-of-home placement, case manager, parental contact, parental rights, etc.), a Change in Circumstances version of the DHHS Superintendent Letter may be sent instead of the New School Year Letter. Please note, a Best Interest Determination statement is included only in the Change in Circumstances Letter, and only when a student may be changing school districts due to a change in foster care placement.

The DHHS Superintendent Letter collection is found at the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal. An activation code is required and can be obtained from the District Administrator.