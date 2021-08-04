Sen. Fontana Applauds USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Awards for Multiple Area Schools

Allegheny County – August 4, 2021 – Today, state Senator Wayne Fontana announced that several local schools will receive funding through the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the upcoming school year. Sen. Fontana applauded the USDA’s action and recognized the importance of providing students nutritious food options and education about healthy eating.

“Fruits and vegetables are the foundation of a healthy diet. Introducing children to these food staples at a young age promotes long term health and an understanding of nutrition that can support well-being throughout their life,” said Sen. Fontana. “We know a poor diet can cause health risks like obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Teaching students about the benefits of a balanced diet is an upstream solution to many health problems that can happen later in life as a result of consuming too much processed food and not enough fruits and vegetables.”

The following school sites will receive USDA funding to support the expansion of access to healthy fruits and vegetables for students:

Carlynton School District

Cornell School District

Manchester Academic Charter

Northgate School District Avalon Elementary School Bellevue Elementary

Pittsburgh Public Schools Beechwood Elementary School Grandview Elementary School Liberty Elementary School Pittsburgh Morrow K-8 Spring Hill Elementary School

Propel Charter School Propel Charter – Montour Propel Charter – Northside

Provident Charter School

Sto-Rox School District Sto-Rox Primary Center Sto-Rox Upper Elementary School

Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania Charter

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children. The FFVP also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education. To learn more, visit the FFVP webpage: https://www.fns.usda.gov/ffvp/fresh-fruit and-vegetable-program.

###