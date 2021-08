St. Albans // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A202952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 8/4/21 at 1350

STREET: Sheldon Rd

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1930 Sheldon Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Peter Morin

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT: No, Helmet-yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: GSXR 1000

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Paul Philips

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1989

VEHICLE MAKE: Mack

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 4, 2021 at 1350 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of 1930 Sheldon Rd. in Swanton for a reported truck vs motorcycle crash. Investigation indicated that the operator of the motorcycle, Peter Morin was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the rear of a farm truck hauling silage. Morin was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. VSP was assisted by Missisquoi Valley Rescue, Swanton Fire Department, DMV and VTrans.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993