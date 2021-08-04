I 89 S Exit 12
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 south bound is experiencing delays in the area of exit 12 off ramp due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
David Hamlin II
ECD Supervisor
CIDT Member
VSP - Williston PSAP
2777 St. George rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802.878.7111
PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173