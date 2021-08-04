Submit Release
NDDOT will temporarily close eastbound I-94 Crystal Springs Rest Area

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will temporarily close the eastbound Interstate 94 Crystal Springs Rest Area August 5. The closure is due to microsurfacing the parking lot to protect the asphalt pavement. The rest area is expected to reopen later in the day.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

