BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will temporarily close the eastbound Interstate 94 Crystal Springs Rest Area August 5. The closure is due to microsurfacing the parking lot to protect the asphalt pavement. The rest area is expected to reopen later in the day.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
You just read:
NDDOT will temporarily close eastbound I-94 Crystal Springs Rest Area
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.