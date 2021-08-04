Hello Plato selected to Top Ten in prestigious GSV CUP
After review by 150 expert judges, Hello PLATO has been selected from 700 early-stage Edtech companies as a Top Ten Finalist in the GSV Cup.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hello PLATO is delighted to announce it has been selected as a Top Ten Finalist in the GSV Cup, to be awarded at the ASU+GSV Summit being held next week in San Diego, CA Aug 9-11th.
One of the most prestigious competitions for the global early-stage Edtech ecosystem, the GSV Cup awards $1M in funding and prizes to the most promising early-stage educational technology companies based on their "Five P's" framework: people, product, potential, predictability, and purpose.
Hello PLATO received this recognition based on its innovative AI teaching platform that delivers lessons and quizzes to students via messaging such as Whatsapp or SMS. PLATO's AI bot will surface critical insights to teachers, supporting their ability to personalize learning for students. Not only do students report enjoying learning this way but it also reaches those students without internet access at home.
"There are 1.3B children around the world without internet access at home, including 17M American children," shared Rachel Fisher, co-founder and CEO. "This past year has served as an unfortunate magnifying glass on the problem we know as 'the Homework Gap. We're proud to have developed something that teachers find easy to use, that students enjoy and that also solves a significant problem. We're just getting started, but we're excited to have this support so early in our journey."
Fisher reports that Hello PLATO has established important partnerships in both the United States and Indian education sectors that will help it to provide its platform to teachers and students across both regions. The platform is free to teachers, with paid versions available to schools and districts.
