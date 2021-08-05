EMMY AWARD-WINNING SERIES "SUNDAY TO SUNDAY" RELEASES LATEST EPISODE ON THE JOURNEY AUGUST 27TH
Documentary Profiles California’s Celebrated Saint Monica’s Church And How it Evangelizes the World
Since Sunday to Sunday’s inception three years ago, the series has featured some of the country’s most engaging pastors and their faith communities.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 4th, 2021 -- Sunday to Sunday, the Emmy-award-winning video series, debuts its highly anticipated documentary on St. Monica’s Catholic Community and its effect on the world on August 27th, 2021, at 7:00pm PDT at Saint Monica’s Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA.
The documentary profiles four prominent parishioners who were inspired to pursue uncommon acts of service at home and abroad by the church’s pastor, Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson.
Known for its celebrity membership, St. Monica’s has been a spiritual touchstone for former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, producer Brian Grazer, football star Tom Brady, and actors Catherine O’Hara and the late Chris Farley. Now, four other distinguished parishioners are the subject of a documentary describing their journey from ordinary Catholics to extraordinary humanitarians — all of whom credit Monsignor Torgerson’s homilies as their source of inspiration.
On the Journey features a top executive and former gubernatorial candidate who trades his position in finance for college teaching, and we see how a psychologist prepares St. Monica’s young couples for marriage and life. As the story unfolds, the audience discovers that true happiness comes from service to others.
For the past year, Sunday to Sunday’s cameras have been following the pastoral efforts of parishioners Jill Tabit (founder of New Dawn Africa), Bill Simon (Adjunct professor UCLA/civic leader), Briana Rodrigues (Nurse Practitioner, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center), and Michael DiPaolo (Psychologist/marriage counselor). Each of their stories, rooted in faith, explores how their lives are affected by the vibrant parish community that is Saint Monica’s.
From building a maternity hospital in a desperately impoverished neighborhood in Nairobi, Kenya, to caring for elderly patients at UCLA in Santa Monica during the COVID-19 pandemic, the documentary is an inspiring call to action for viewers searching for true joy in living.
“Since Sunday to Sunday’s inception three years ago, the series has featured some of the country’s most engaging pastors and their faith communities,” said executive producer Father Michael Russo. “What’s unique about the St. Monica documentary On the Journey is that we’re focusing primarily on the inspired work of parishioners. Ultimately, the journey of a Christian is a journey of moving forward in faith. The four parishioners we feature here exemplify that.”
Sunday to Sunday focuses on the best preachers and pastoral practices in the United States. Its goal is to make preaching better, providing insight and helpful tools in the art, craft, and spirituality of preaching. Each episode includes study guides to assist those in university, seminary, and adult education. Sunday to Sunday series benefits both laity and clergy in their roles as priests, deacons, laywomen, youth ministers, and catechists.
Sunday to Sunday’s On the Journey will be livestreamed on stmonica.net at 7:00pm PDT concurrent with the program at St. Monica’s Church. The video series is available on SundaytoSunday.net, as well as America Magazine, Salt+Light Media (Toronto), DeSales Media Group (Brooklyn), and Boston Catholic TV.
