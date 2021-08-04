Delaware wildfire crew battles blazes in the West

PHOTO: From left, Bradley Melson of Milford, Eddie Boyer of Frederica, and Jim Charney of Felton are part of the Delaware wildfire crew battling the Harris Mountain Fire south of Cascade, Montana.

CASCADE, Mont. (August 4, 2021) — Delaware’s wildfire crew continues to battle the Harris Mountain Fire in the steep, rocky and mountainous terrain south of Cascade, Montana. The 31,345-acre blaze is currently 20 percent contained, with almost 300 personnel under a Type 2 Incident Management Team from the Northern Rockies to bring it under control

According to crew boss Sam Topper, Delaware’s 20-person Type 2IA crew has been constructing hotline on a critical piece of Division Z and has been working to keep the fire out of the head of Novak Creek. The crew has only four more shifts remaining before returning to the First State next week. The group departed Blackbird State Forest on July 21 and is serving a 14-day assignment.

Delaware also has a new Type 6 engine crew fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, currently 52,030 acres and 25% percent contained, located in Washington’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The team of three firefighters is led by the Delaware Forest Service’s Todd Gsell and includes Todd Shaffer of Maryland and Andy Ney of Felton.

More photos at the Delaware Forest Service Flickr page

Contact: Kyle Hoyd, Delaware Forest Service, 302-698-4548 or kyle.hoyd@delaware.gov

PHOTO: Dave Pro of Newark works the chainsaw to construct a line to slow down the Harris Mountain Fire south of Cascade, Montana. The fire is currently 31,345 acres and 20 percent contained. Delaware’s Type 2IA crew has been constructing hotline on a critical piece of Division Z. The area is extremely rough with steep and rocky terrain. The crew has four more shifts including today.