VGR Launches Campaign to Market Gateway Region for Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

~ As cluster emerges, campaign aims to connect a variety of audiences and raise awareness ~

Now is the time for supporting companies to join this cluster in the Gateway Region.” — Keith Boswell, VGR President & CEO

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA., UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia’s Gateway Region has launched a campaign to market the region to grow a leading global cluster of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

An advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster presents an attractive business opportunity that will create high-paying jobs and foster economic prosperity in a region of Virginia known as a power player in the advanced manufacturing industry. To date, more than $500 million has been invested and 350 jobs created by the federal government, Phlow Corp., AMPAC Fine Chemicals and Civica Rx.

“The future is here because we're going to make pharmaceutical products continuously. This is the epicenter of the new way of making pharmaceutical products,” said VGR President & CEO Keith Boswell. “Advanced manufacturing is a longstanding target industry here and VGR is proud that essential ingredients for medicines are again ‘Made in the USA’ — creating reshoring opportunities for American workers. Now is the time for supporting companies to join this cluster in the Gateway Region.”

“I see this region evolving into a hub for this whole technology, for reinventing how drugs are produced in the 21st century. I feel very strongly that Petersburg is the right place to be. I would like to see an investment made regionally to create a development park that will allow all these different businesses to come in and coalesce around the work that's being done between Petersburg and Richmond,” explains Dr. Frank Gupton, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder of the Medicines for All Institute, part of the VCU College of Engineering.

The campaign’s marketing objectives are to raise awareness of the Gateway Region’s prominence as an emerging cluster for pharmaceutical manufacturing among key influencers and stakeholders, increase name recognition of VGR as the premier marketing organization for the region and promote awareness of the emerging cluster among site selection consultants and pharmaceutical manufacturing executives as well as suppliers who may be making key site decisions in the future.

Tactics for the campaign include new pharmaceutical cluster branding, production of a video, an article published on Livability.com, a campaign landing page on GatewayRegion.com, a marketing brochure as well as a social media campaign and public relations strategies.

Virginia’s Gateway Region is the regional economic development organization that markets the tri-cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex. VGR focuses its efforts on new and existing business investment and job creation. The region’s economy is evolving and VGR is leading the course for the future, aiming to ensure the region is a place where companies want to locate, hire workers, grow and prosper.

