Family law mediator applications now being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for mediators to mediate for the Family Mediation Program statewide.

In order to be considered, applicants must meet the criteria set forth in Rule 8.9; or have a minimum of 40 hours of mediation training and 4 years of experience in family mediation with an average of 6 cases per year.

Applicants should submit credentials (including application, resume and certification of training) indicating they meet the qualification requirements to the Family Law Mediation Program Administrator at the address listed below by August 20, 2021.

For more information contact Cathy Ferderer at 701-328-2695 or Cferderer@ndcourts.org.

Download the mediator application form.

Submit applications to:

Cathy Ferderer Family Law Mediation Program Administrator ND Supreme Court 600 East Boulevard Ave Dept 180 Bismarck, ND 58505-0530 CFerderer@ndcourts.gov