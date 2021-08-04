Vancouver Film School Announces the Return of the 2021 ficmonterrey Scholarship.
One full and two partial scholarships will offer Latin American students the opportunity to study the Writing for Film, Television & Games program at VFS.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:
Vancouver Film School will be awarding one full-tuition and two partial scholarships to eligible Latin American applicants so that they may pursue the Writing for Film, Television & Games program at VFS.
With this scholarship, VFS is committing up to $57,500 towards the continued growth of emerging Latin American creatives.
The judging committee will consist of faculty and representatives from VFS and ficmonterrey, as well as scholarship providers and industry professionals.
Submission process is currently open and closes on October 15, 2021 at 8 p.m. PST.
Vancouver Film School (VFS) is proud to announce the return of the 2021 ficmonterrey Scholarship. Eligible Latin American applicants will have the opportunity to study at Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre in Vancouver, Canada. One full-tuition and two partial scholarships will be offered. The deadline to apply is October 15, and winners will be announced on November 15.
The partnership between Vancouver Film School and ficmonterrey first began in 2017 when the scholarship was conceived. As with previous years, the scholarship will award the most-promising Latin American students with the opportunity to enroll in VFS’ Writing for Film, Television & Games advanced production program. The one-year accelerated program teaches students the fundamentals of storytelling, allowing them to draft their first feature screenplay. In the final half of the program, students are able to choose a specialization, either in feature films, television, or video games.
In addition, VFS will once again participate in training events organized by ficmonterrey, including a ‘women in production’ master class on August 19 with Kathian Pascal and Fernadna Figueroa, a documentary master class on August 23 with Ruggero Roman, and a writing workshop on August 28 with writer/director/producer Ezell Planco.
For more information about the 2021 ficmonterrey Scholarship, or to apply, visit https://vfs.edu/scholarships/fic-scholarship-2021/la.
About Vancouver Film School
In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.
About ficmonterrey
Founded in 2005, The Monterrey International Film Festival has established itself as one of the most significant festivals in Latin America. Every year, the film community and audiences of all ages and social conditions come together to experience stories from all over the world. With strategic partners such as the Council for Culture and the Arts of Nuevo León, the Ministry of Culture, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and Cinépolis, the festival takes place annually in August and has screened nearly 2,800 films since its inaugural event.
For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact:
Evan Biswanger
Vancouver Film School
+1 778-985-7463
email us here