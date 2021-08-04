Senator Costa Announces Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Funding for Area Schools

PITTSBURGH – August 4, 2021 – Sen. Jay Costa (D- Allegheny) announced today that 15 schools in his Senate district will receive funding through the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program (FFVP), awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and distributed by the PA Dept. of Education.

“Making sure that kids are provided with the best possible food choices is not only essential to their physical health but plays a large role in the development and future trajectory of these students. These are the types of programs that truly benefit our students in the long run,” Costa said.

The goal of the FFVP is to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students’ present and future health.

The following schools in the Senator’s district have received FFVP funding:

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship

Penn Hills Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

Pittsburgh Lincoln K-5

Roosevelt Elementary School

Propel Braddock Hills Elementary

Propel Charter School – Hazelwood

Propel Charter School – Homestead

Sister Thea Bowman Catholic Academy

The Pennsylvania School for The Deaf, PSD Cafeteria

Kelly Primary School

Turner Intermediate School

Edgewood Elementary STEAM Academy

Turtle Creek Elementary STEAM Academy

Wilkins Elementary STEAM Academy

Priority for funding through FFVP is given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

