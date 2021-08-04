Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,134 in the last 365 days.

Senator Costa Announces Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Funding for Area Schools

PITTSBURGH – August 4, 2021 – Sen. Jay Costa (D- Allegheny) announced today that 15 schools in his Senate district will receive funding through the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program (FFVP), awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and distributed by the PA Dept. of Education.

“Making sure that kids are provided with the best possible food choices is not only essential to their physical health but plays a large role in the development and future trajectory of these students. These are the types of programs that truly benefit our students in the long run,” Costa said.

The goal of the FFVP is to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students’ present and future health.

The following schools in the Senator’s district have received FFVP funding:

  • Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship
  • Penn Hills Elementary School
  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Pittsburgh Lincoln K-5
  • Roosevelt Elementary School
  • Propel Braddock Hills Elementary
  • Propel Charter School – Hazelwood
  • Propel Charter School – Homestead
  • Sister Thea Bowman Catholic Academy
  • The Pennsylvania School for The Deaf, PSD Cafeteria
  • Kelly Primary School
  • Turner Intermediate School
  • Edgewood Elementary STEAM Academy
  • Turtle Creek Elementary STEAM Academy
  • Wilkins Elementary STEAM Academy

Priority for funding through FFVP is given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

###

 

You just read:

Senator Costa Announces Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Funding for Area Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.