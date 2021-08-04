DPM Mining Inc. Announces that a SMART mine re-design of the AZM Taylor Deposit is in progress.

SMART 15m Wide Panel

SMART mining is based on Canadian Patent No. 2853584 Issued Nov. 20th 2020; US, Australian and other mining country patents have already been issued.

SMART mining simplifies underground mine planning to a set of linked spreadsheets thus it is easy to re-design and audit conventional mining methods and mine designs, 0% dilution increases the NPV.” — Charles Gryba, Mining Engineer and Inventor quotes

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPM 8 AZM Taylor Project

DPM Mining recently announced a study using SMART mine design for the Taylor project now owned by South32. The study evaluates the economic and ESG advantages using proprietary 100% owned patented DPM SMART mining technology. This is a independent study totally funded by DPM Mining using the same parameters as published in the AZM independent technical reports posted on Sedar. DPM has not been contracted by South32 to undertake this study. The SMART mine plan is designed to optimize SMART mining productivity, safety and NPV of the project vs blasthole mining. See EIN DPM Press releases #1 to #7 for technical details and Image 9 shows a picture of a SMART continuous concrete roof confining 4 SMART cells of CRF weighing 3,200 tons.