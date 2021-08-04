Turnkey Oceanfront Estate With Direct Puako Beach Access in Hawaii to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

69-1790 Puako Beach Drive, Kona Coast, Big Island, Hawaii Spanning ocean views from every room Custom estate with spacious two-suite guest wing One of the largest oceanfront lots in Puako Direct access to 350+ feet of beach frontage along Puako Bay

69-1790 Puako Beach Drive will auction No Reserve in September via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tomoko Matsumoto of Hapuna Realty.

I am pleased to be working with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this property as they afford exactly what my client and I want—an opportunity to sell within a designated time frame.” — Tomoko Matsumoto, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set on one of the largest oceanfront lots in Puako, 69-1790 Puako Beach Drive will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tomoko Matsumoto of Hapuna Realty. Currently listed for $8.95 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 9–14th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Our dream vacation home Waimalani was built by a labor of love and our deep respect for its unique natural beauty. Over the years our family as well as many of our vacation rental guests have greatly enjoyed this simple and relaxing luxury home in a tropical oasis. It’s hard to say goodbye to the soothing sound of gentle lapping waves every night, the front row views, from every room, of whales and dolphins frolicking in the Puako Bay, and kayaking and snorkeling among the sea turtles; but we have reached another point of our life where Less is More. We’ve chosen to partner with Concierge Auctions because of their unparalleled global reach of potential buyers, a dedicated team of professionals experienced in real estate marketing and promotion, and their unique sales approach to marketing one-of-a-kind properties," stated Xinxin Guo, the seller.

Modern luxury meshes with classic Hawaii architecture at this beachfront home, complete with direct access to over 350 feet of white sand beaches, lava flows, and crystal ocean waters. The meticulously maintained property is fit for entertainers of any kind. The main “hub” of the home boasts an open master suite, a second bedroom suite, and irresistible living spaces, all highlighted by views of the Pacific. A covered bridge leads visitors to and from the guest wing, where two more spacious suites provide extra private space. Make the most of the ocean sight-lines from the lanai and watch the surf crash against the rocks below, or look out over the greenery and landscape enveloping the property. Three anchialine pools provide natural irrigation to the host of mature trees, including coconuts, Lauhala, and rare Loulou palms that create a beach-side oasis. This resort-like property in Puako is primed for getaways or everyday living, and already boasts an STVR registration for added income potential.

“The size of land alone sets this property above any other in the area and the direct beach access allows you to explore in mere minutes. I am pleased to be working with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this property as they afford exactly what my client and I want—an opportunity to sell within a designated time frame,” stated Matsumoto, Listing Agent.

Puako is one of the most sought-after oceanfront neighborhoods on the Big Island in South Kohala. Once a small fishing village, Puako has transformed into a beachfront community with modern amenities at every turn. The 3.5-mile shoreline of Puako Beach offers endless tide pools to explore, waves to surf, and more than enough privacy to fish the day away. Nearby Kamuela, or Waimea, brims with restaurants, museums, and boutiques to explore. Though safely removed from the hustle and bustle, Puako is also just a stone’s throw away from some of Hawaii’s legendary golf courses. Tee off within twenty minutes at the amazing courses in Mauna Lani Resort, Waikoloa Resort, or Mauna Kea Resort, or opt to enjoy other recreational activities including tennis, yoga, spa treatments, shopping, ocean sports, and more.

69-1790 Puako Beach Drive is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and is additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

69-1790 Puako Beach Drive | Kona Coast, Big Island, HI