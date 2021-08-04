Acoustical Modular Building Manufacturer MECART Establishing Operations in Greenville County, SC
Adding 50 new jobs along with a $2 million capital investment in first South Carolina facility
This new facility, staffed with the great people from South Carolina, is a key element to help us achieve our strategic vision.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has announced that MECART, Inc., a leader in cleanroom environments and a manufacturer of custom-designed acoustical modular buildings, plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The $2 million investment will create 50 new jobs.
— Charles Lipeles, MECART VP of US Operations
Founded in Quebec, Canada in 1974, MECART, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures and installs modular buildings for industrial applications – including cleanrooms, control rooms and offices for harsh environments, operator booths, sound studios, acoustical components and industrial silencers.
“We are very excited to call Greenville, S.C. home now. Our new factory will allow us to meet rapidly growing customer demand with our high-quality modular system for cleanrooms and industrial enclosures,” said MECART, Inc. Vice President of U.S. Operations Charles Lipeles. “This facility, staffed with great people from South Carolina, is a key element to help us achieve our strategic vision.”
MECART offers turnkey solutions with complete in-house engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities, all under an ISO 9001 certified Quality Assurance System. The MECART brand is known worldwide for proven solutions, high quality products, on time delivery, competitive pricing and excellent customer support.
“The 50 new jobs that MECART, Inc. is bringing to Greenville County will change the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more appreciative. We wish them great success in the Upstate and look forward to seeing them grow and prosper for years to come,” added South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
MECART has over 40 years of experience in sound insulation and air treatment, offering rich and varied experience in designing controlled environments. They serve a number of industries including manufacturing, gas and power, pharma/biotech/medical devices, automotive, aerospace and more.
Located at 208 Old Fork Shoals Road in Greenville, MECART, Inc. has experienced substantial growth in the United States over the past decade and has an aggressive plan for future growth, with the new Greenville County operation bringing the company closer to the local market.
“Recruiting international firms like MECART, Inc. to South Carolina is a critical part of our economic development strategy,” noted Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “This Canada-based company’s decision to establish operations in Greenville County is great news for the local community and our state.”
The new facility is expected to be operational by late summer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the MECART, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
“Greenville County is pleased to welcome MECART, Inc. as the company establishes manufacturing operations in South Carolina,” stated Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. As a respected global manufacturer of modular buildings including clean rooms and acoustic enclosures, we welcome their team, talents and capabilities to Greenville County.”
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
