Alternative Environmental Technologies Announces Nigerian Ministry Approval to Deploy its Sulfex™ Desulfurization Tech
We are very pleased that the Nigerian government has seen the benefits of AET’s cost saving and environmentally friendly desulfurization technology.”U.S.A., August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Environmental Technologies Holdings Corp. ("AET") is pleased to announce that the Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources/Department of Petroleum Resources (“DPR”) has approved its unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process for deployment to Nigeria and, by extension, the ECOWAS West African region that includes 15 West African countries. This is a direct result of the hard work of our Nigerian partner, Alternative Petroleum & Power Ltd. (“APPL”).
“AET would like to congratulate APPL and their team on this important milestone. We look forward to working with APPL to bring our Sulfex desulfurization technology to West Africa,” stated AET Director, Jack Carter.
“We are very pleased that the Nigerian government has seen the benefits of AET’s cost saving and environmentally friendly desulfurization technology. My entire team and I are very excited about the opportunity to move this forward,” stated APPL Executive Director Muawiyah Umar Farouk.
AET's unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process uses liquids in a low pressure and low-temperature environment to achieve petroleum-based fuel sulfur levels less than 10 ppm and produces a finished fuel that is ready for use. AET's Sulfex™ process is operationally much less complicated than the HDS system currently used at refiners to desulfurize petroleum-based fuels, making it considerably less expensive and much safer to use. The process has been independently validated by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Labs (www.anl.gov) and the initial mass balance of the plant has also been reviewed and confirmed by a global engineering firm.
“In addition to Sulfex, AET looks forward to working with APPL to deploy some of AET’s other climate friendly technologies to West Africa, particularly AET’s EcoMix™ emulsion technologies,” stated AET Executive Director, Steve G. Stevanovich.
Other additional AET technologies include proprietary emulsion technologies that create stable mixtures of emulsified fuels which contain varying percentages of water content. The emulsion technology can be applied to various base fuels in combination with water, creating a wide array of pollution reducing fuels. These fuels reduce both oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) pollution created during the combustion process. AET's Diesel Oil Emulsions (DOE), Fuel Oil Emulsions (FOE) and Residual Oil Emulsions (ROE) have proven significant emission benefits over diesel and significant advantages over "alternative fuels" because their use requires no engine modifications, uses existing diesel fuel oil infrastructure, and requires virtually no re-training of personnel.
About Alternative Environmental Technologies Holdings Corp.
Alternative Environmental Technologies Holdings Corp. (“AET”) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With more than 100 worldwide patents and patent applications, AET is the worldwide master licensee of the world's most extensive emulsified fuel technology platform.
Using its protected technologies, AET has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:
• Remove as much as 99.9% of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;
• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;
• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);
• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and
• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.
