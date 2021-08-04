Firework Token Debuts, Offering Community-Driven, Fair-Launched Token and Finance Resource
Provides investment opportunity for those new to the crypto marketLONDON, UK, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Firework Token made its debut today. Based on the decentralised blockchain launched in July, the fair-launched and community-driven Firework Token is designed to provide a stable investment opportunity for those new to the crypto market. With Firework’s stability supported by the company’s proprietary technology, the token offers advantages in international commerce as well as for investment returns. Firework is available on PancakeSwap.
“Our vision is to create a new kind of investment vehicle,” said Paul Gallini, CEO of Firework Token. “So much of the market focus on crypto today relates to its volatility, which makes for good headlines, but not necessarily wise investing. We’re trying to change that dynamic. The goal of the Firework project is to give investors all the benefits of a cryptocurrency, but without the rollercoaster ride of valuation that typically comes with ownership.” Gallini is an experienced executive and entrepreneur who has worked in fields ranging from high technology to real estate and finance in a career spanning over 40 years.
As an entrepreneur who has spent many years negotiating international trade deals, Gallini developed a keen sense of how cryptocurrencies could benefit businesses involved in global commerce. As he put it, “The realities of buying and selling from one country to another are not favorable to fiat currencies. You have exchange rate exposure, coupled with all sorts of fees and delays that compound your risk. You set out to buy something for one Euro, and it ends up costing you two after you’ve been left waiting for the trade to close and all the middlemen tack on their markups. This is the problem we are solving with Firework.”
Gallini added, “With Firework, you are in control of your transaction, from start to finish. You pay what you intend to pay, and your counterparty gets exactly what he or she is expecting. Everyone benefits – except the middleman. Firework’s one-to-one transaction process takes place on a peer-to-peer networking structure that cuts out intermediaries.”
A lifelong innovator, Gallini was responsible for developing realcredit.com, a telephony-based credit card processing service that allowed consumers to authorise purchases using mobile phones in the 1980s – before touch screen phones had even been invented. In the 1990s, Gallini launched telxl.com, a telephony platform to handle international calls, serving as the company’s CEO. He also worked in the City of London, where he is renowned for his ability to get things done in a crisis. These experiences taught Gallini to see the big picture and get beyond the short term. They led Gallini to appreciate the potential for a stable cryptocurrency in the investing field.
To learn more, visit fireworktoken.com.
