CLAW Entertainment and HollyGold Productions to Co-Produce the Stan Lee-created Superhero Story “Jewel” with POW!
Entertainment as a Digital Graphic Novel and Virtual-World CharacterIRVINE, CA, US, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLAW Entertainment has partnered with Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment to co-produce a graphic novel adaptation and a virtual-world character of the story “Jewel” by Stan Lee, the godfather of the superhero genre and creator of world-wide popular characters such as “Spider-Man”, “Iron Man”, and “The Avengers”.
Gill Champion, CEO of POW! Entertainment, commented on the announcement: “I am so enthusiastic to be working with CLAW Entertainment and their partner HollyGold Productions on this project. ’Jewel’ is such an interesting and timely story. Stan always wanted to create a female superhero connected to the wonderful rich history, culture, and mythology of Asia, and in his own way, it’s a special gift to his many fans in the Asian market.”
TK Wong, CEO of CLAW Entertainment, commented: “What a big honor and opportunity to be working with the team at POW! Entertainment to bring this story conceived by Stan Lee to his many fans. What a pleasure to partner with HollyGold Productions and their team to make this a reality. May the spirit of Stan Lee and his creative genius live forever and thrive in our hearts.”
HollyGold Productions’ founder Dior Wu said in an interview, “We cherish this opportunity to be partnering with CLAW Entertainment to produce ‘Jewel.’ We will do our best to make our digital graphic novel and the interactive virtual character as satisfying as possible for Stan Lee fans worldwide, and we are preparing for a release as soon. We hope to bring the newest applications of entertainment technology so as to grow the visibility of the character and show that she cares for and can interact with fans. In the future, our aspiration is to also produce Stan Lee's 'Jewel' into an animated series.”
