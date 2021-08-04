New Book by Diversity and Inclusion Consultant Seeks to Help Heal the Human Race
Yvener Duroseau brings his professional and personal passion to “The human race is unique!” available August 3TULSA, OKLA., USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted diversity and inclusion consultant Yvener Duroseau’s new book, “Alike Regardless: This is Where it Began” will be available for purchase today on Amazon.com
About the book, Duroseau’s second, he said, “Despite our many differences; religion, beliefs, race, skin color or personal prejudices, there is still one thing that holds our world together, which is ‘We are all human.’
“Hatred may have ripped us apart, but there is still a way to mend the tear if only we can fix ourselves first, letting the uniqueness of the human race reflect inward and then to the outside, healing the human race. We should mend the tear and do it now! This book will be a guide.”
Duroseau said he wrote “Alike Regardless: This is Where it Began” to create a safe, productive space wherein he puts on paper his genuine passion for a more diverse and socially just world. His professional insights and determination are palpable on every page, and he wants the book to prompt readers to think more deeply about these issues.
“I advise you to approach this book with an open mind and heart. Some things you’ll read will be drastically different from what you’re used to. Be prepared to change your worldview, your way of thinking. Be willing to learn new things and try out those new things,” he added.
Duroseau is a renowned diversity and inclusion motivational speaker and consultant, digital marketing entrepreneur, creative writer and published author who lives by discipline, confidence, strong social awareness and mindful listening – traits that serve him well in all his noble pursuits. This Haiti-born American grew up learning Haiti’s profound history as the first nation in which a group of enslaved Africans came together to fight for and win back their independence.
His first book, “Alike Regardless,” challenges humankind’s internalized division. It issues a call to arms to readers to recognize humanity’s beauty and uniqueness and take off the blinders of bigotry and hate.
Duroseau supports the Diligent Act Of Love For Haiti (DALOVE), a non-profit organization advocating and supporting the education of the less fortunate children in Haiti. DALOVE helps kids reach their full potential and become an asset to their community and country.
For more information about Duroseau and “The human race is unique!” visit yvenerduroseau.com.
