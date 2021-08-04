Kitchen Appliance Retailer Redmond Offering Discount Code for Shoppers
Redmond’s products make cooking simpler and more rewardingCORONA, CALIF., USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online small kitchen appliance retailer Redmond, whose mission is to provide kitchen lovers with a smarter, healthier kitchen life, is offering 20 percent off its entire line of products, including its popular 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender.
By applying the code News at checkout, the Immersion Hand Blender, which normally sells for $46.86, costs $29.99.
The handheld, multifunctional, stainless steel blender is perfect for making smoothies, milkshakes and pesto sauce and for beating eggs, blending pancake batter, puréeing soup, making whipped cream and dicing ingredients. The blender comes in three colors: empire red, onyx black and blue willow.
Redmond’s ergonomically designed hand mixers feel comfortable to hold and operate even with one hand. Featuring powerful motors, the wattage of the blenders range from 400-to-500, allowing any blending task to be performed efficiently and smoothly.
The coupon also applies to Redmond’s toasters, blenders, mixers, coffee makers, kettles and more, all made with the use of advanced technology and driven by innovation in both function and design.
Redmond’s mission is to offer ingenious products to make cooking simpler and more rewarding. Redmond is dedicated to understanding the consumer's needs and bringing innovative solutions. All Redmond products are conceived and manufactured based on one major concept: to make life a little easier without compromising results. Driven by innovation in both function and design, Redmond consistently sets new trends in the world of housewares.
Redmond’s products are designed to improve overall quality of life so consumers can spend more time focusing on what really matters.
Redmond offers multiple payment options that make purchasing easy, and all products have a 12-month warranty covering material failures and manufacturing faults.
For more information about Redmond, which has more than 150 patented products, and to sign up for its newsletter with information about coupons and special promotions, visit redmondhome.com.
Redmond can also be followed on Facebook at @Redmond.usa, on Instagram at @redmond.usa, and on Pinterest and YouTube at Redmond USA.
About Redmond
A leader in modern appliances and advanced technology, Redmond is on a mission to make your life as easy and stress-free as possible by creating products designed specifically to suit your lifestyle. Our products offer you the latest and most advanced technological innovations in the field of electronics.
From leading a healthier lifestyle to achieving more success in every area of your life, Redmond is there to facilitate making your dreams a reality. Our high-tech appliances help you maintain a healthy lifestyle, which is vital not only in order to get the most in your life, but also to maximize your professional success.
Our broad range of products is guaranteed to suit the lifestyle and satisfy the needs of all our customers. With the use of our advanced, cutting-edge products, we hope to eliminate the hassle of the daily routine and leave our customers with more free time to enjoy life with those who matter most – friends and family.
We aspire to raise the bar on modern home convenience and creative design with our household products and hope to encourage a healthy, successful lifestyle for our clients all around the globe.
###
Media Relations
Redmond
email us here