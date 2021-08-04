DYNINNO Introduces Six Values to Build Unified Work Culture for Multinational Staff

Alex Weinstein, Founder and Chairman, DYNINNO Group

The Group plans to scale its workforce to over 10,000 Travel Agents and agencies, and over 1,000 IT professionals globally in the next three years.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DYNINNO Group, a US-based international group of companies, operating in the Travel, Fintech, and Entertainment industries, has introduced six core company values to develop a unified, well-balanced, and one-purpose-oriented working environment for its 3500 employees and agents across 14 global offices.

DYNINNO firmly believes that while corporate culture is an essential driving force for staff recruitment, retention, and the entire employee journey, values are the foundation for corporate culture.

“We have been building a DYNINNO community throughout our markets of operations for many years. However, the rapidly growing nature of our company demands a broader, yet more targeted vision,” said Alex Weinstein, Founder, and Chairman of the Advisory Board of DYNINNO Group. “By introducing our common values we want to bring out the best in our employees, provide them the space to express their ambitions, generate new ideas, work independently and in a team, and certainly - have fun. We definitely plan to sustain this culture that motivates and engages people across our multinational organization.”

DYNINNO commenced operations in India in 2019 with its travel tech vertical. The Group has ambitious plans to grow its IT and operations workforce by hiring and nurturing outstanding talent from India. The Group plans to scale its workforce to over 10,000 Travel Agents and agencies, and over 1,000 IT professionals globally in the next three years. DYNINNO’s India office will play a key role in actualizing the hiring vision. Besides India, DYNINNO has offices in Moldova, Latvia, Colombia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Romania, Russia, and the Philippines.

The cornerstones of the new DYNINNO culture are the 6 key values, which reflect the very nature of the company and serve as guidelines for navigating to future successes.

DYNINNO Group values:

• Courage to Continue

• Responsibility for Decisions and Actions

• Taking Charge

• Continuous Innovation

• True Value for Clients

• Team is a Force

DYNINNO has ambitious growth plans globally, and the introduction of corporate values is an integral part of it. Company Culture is truly fundamental for successful strategic management, business operations, and overall company performance. With a goal to foster a really engaged, motivated, and success-driven team, DYNINNO is on the way to creating a new-level, innovative, well-balanced, and more efficient workplace for its employees.

“Of course, with the introduction of values the process does not stop, it is just the beginning,” Weinstein added. “We are rebuilding our internal communications, recruitment, and employee evaluation processes, we have selected a team of Values Ambassadors who will be the faces and voices of the DYNINNO brand. We have very ambitious growth plans, and embracing a new corporate culture is one of them.”

About DYNINNO group

DYNINNO Group (short for “Dynamic Innovations”) is an American global information technology group of companies founded in San Francisco in 2004. DYNINNO Travel, FinTech, and EnterTech divisions provide a range of products and services to millions of customers in more than 50 markets worldwide. Its key brands include ASAP Tickets, International Travel Network, EcoFinance, DynaPay, and AllCasting. More information about the Company may be found at www.dyninno.com

