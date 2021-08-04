Bidding for European university sports events
The bidding process for the 2025 European Universities Championships and the 2026 European Universities Games is open for host city partners.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bidding process for the 2025 European Universities Championships and 2026 European Universities Games is open, inviting interested city host partners to submit their applications.
Both types of events are governed by the European University Sports Association (EUSA), alternating between the Championships and Games. The very first championships took place in 2001, at first on an annual basis before the introduction of the European Universities Games in 2012. The Games are now held every even-numbered year, and the Championships every odd-numbered year.
EUSA sports events – the European Universities Games and the European Universities Championships – annually bring together over 4000 participants from 40 European countries, teams and athletes representing their universities. Student athletes from over 400 universities take part in these events every sports season.
The list of the 21 available sports for men and women on the EUSA sports programme is: 3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Football, Futsal, Golf, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Orienteering, Rowing, Rugby 7s, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball and Water Polo, not including additional sports which may be suggested when bidding for the European Universities Games.
The events, especially the European Universities Games, bring together not only student athletes competing in their sport, but also sports experts and higher education representatives, enabling exchange of experience through educational events accompanying the sports events.
Deadline for submission of the bid is October 1, 2021 for the European Universities Games, and December 1, 2021 for the European Universities Championships. Please consult the national university sports association in your country on the possibilities and needed steps or submit your queries directly to the EUSA Office.
European University Sports Association is the governing body for higher education and collegiate sport in Europe, bringing together national university sport bodies in 46 countries in Europe. EUSA is an associate member of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), consultative member in the Council of Europe’s EPAS, and partners with the European Commission, European Olympic Committees, European Paralympic Committee, European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation, European Fair Play Movement, European Athlete as Student Network, European Students’ Union and sports governing bodies.
