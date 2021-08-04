The Data Integration Platform ZigiOps expands its capabilities and portfolio of connectors

ZigiWave Logo ZigiOps Integration Templates

Learn more about the newest connectors - Velo Cloud and Zendesk Sell and their integration use cases. Find out the new product features and what's coming up.

ZigiOps is a mature integration product that automates the data exchange between systems. Expanding our portfolio of connectors is always exciting as we help new companies solve old challenges.” — Idan Harel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data integration platform ZigiOps continues to expand its capabilities and features to bring enhanced user experience. Within the last months, two new connectors were introduced and three more are coming up.

1. New connectors in the portfolio

ZigiOps now provides integrations for both Zendesk Support and Zendesk Sell, enabling sales and customer support teams to work in full synchronization. You can now transfer deals, contacts, notes, and leads between your teams. Your company can benefit from a Zendesk Sell integration when you are facing some of these situations:



• Your Sales teams are using different CRM systems such as Zendesk Sell and Salesforce for example.

• When you want to sync your Sales & DevOps teams. If you receive an enhancement request from a customer, ZigiOps will automatically pull it from Zendesk Sell and transfer it to Jira or any other DevOps tool.

• When you want to keep your Customer Support and Sales team in alignment. For example sync, Zendesk Sell with ServiceNow or BMC Software.

Velo Cloud (VMWare SD-WAN) is another new connector, supported by ZigiOps. So far there is no other integration platform that connects Velo Cloud to other systems to sync topology, metrics, and events. Companies, that are using the VMWare SD-WAN product can now solve their integration use cases by leveraging the ZigiOps platform. An example of such cases might be:

• Automating data exchange between Velo Cloud and Micro Focus OBM. Achieving the so-called single pane of glass in monitoring requires gathering topology, metrics, and alerts from all the different ITOM tools you are using.

• Transfering alerts and events from Velo Cloud to your ITSM tools. The integration tool detects all events which need to be pushed from one tool to the other and vice versa. Thus, your teams work in full synchronization and resolve issues faster.

2. New Features and Integration Capabilities

The integration tool is constantly being upgraded so that users can get the best out of it. You can now extract a troubleshooting file, in case there is a bug, or something is preventing the integration to work as it should. ZigiOps is an OWASP compliant solution and fully secure in terms of data privacy since it doesn’t have a database and no information is being stored.

The integration platform supports deep integrations, which means it can relate fields and data of any type. New integration templates, which fit different use cases are being introduced with every new integration.

3. What’s Next

Three new connectors are currently within the development pipeline and will soon be added to the portfolio. Ivanti, Foglight (Quest Software), and SAP Solman are next on the roadmap.

4. Data Integrations as a Never-Ending Trend

Data integration tools have been around for quite a while. Being able to synchronize all your systems to get a complete overview of your IT Operations is a challenge many companies are still facing. Underestimating the opportunities which a good integration platform gives can do more harm to businesses in the long run. Now when everyone is working from anywhere it's quite hard to keep teams in sync. Systems integration solves this equation.

ZigiWave, the company behind the data integration tool ZigiOps, is an independent software vendor, based in Sofia, Bulgaria. A team of 25+ integrations engineers and developers are dedicated to making ZigiOps the most advanced and flexible integration platform. ZigiOps connects the most widely-used and recognized ITSM, Monitoring, DevOps, and CRM systems such as ServiceNow, Jira, BMC Software, Cherwell, Salesforce, and more. Over 20 Fortune 500 enterprises use ZigiOps’ integrations.

