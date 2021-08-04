LMSPulse Joins E-Learn Magazine at Open LMS to Create the Largest Open-Source Content Commitment in the Market
LMSPulse, one of the premier news sources for the eLearning community, is joining Open LMS to create a powerhouse eLearning community resource.
Joining Open LMS is an exciting next step as the combination will radically accelerate the growth of the community, help facilitate deeper conversations, and offer value for everyone in eLearning.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open LMS, a leading provider of corporate and educational training and teaching solutions through its powerful open-source learning management systems, announced today that LMSPulse and its Director, Stephen Ladek, will be joining the company and merging with E-Learn Magazine to create a powerhouse eLearning community resource.
— Stephen Ladek
As LMSPulse’s Director since 2015, Stephen’s passion for online learning has led the company to an outstanding position in the market with powerful initiatives like the eLearning Podcast and the eLearning Success Summit, which welcomed more than 7,000 participants in 2021.
The unified efforts of LMSPulse and E-Learn Magazine create the largest commitment to open-source content in the market, and provide a major opportunity to encourage and accelerate knowledge sharing, new trends, thought leadership, and relevant news from across the globe.
“We have been passionate about providing the best news, information, and resources for the eLearning community for the last 11 years,” said LMSPulse’s Stephen Ladek. “Joining Open LMS is an exciting next step for us as the combination will radically accelerate the growth of the community, help facilitate deeper conversations, and offer value for everyone in eLearning. We have a 100% commitment from Open LMS to continue our work to discover, report, and facilitate conversations about all types of eLearning platforms, technologies, and disciplines, providing new opportunities to the 6,000+ subscribers of E-Learn and the 18,300+ subscribers of LMSPulse.”
Said Phill Miller, Managing Director of Open LMS: “I am very excited to share that the best EdTech team is getting even stronger with the addition of Stephen as our Principal of eLearning Advocacy. His expertise in higher education and corporate learning markets is outstanding, but most of all, we feel his ability to attract and cultivate meaningful connections around online learning will generate incredible value for everyone in the community.”
Open LMS has plans to invest in the LMSPulse website to expand content offerings for the community and will support and invigorate the eLearning Success Summit, whose second iteration in 2021 has already attracted more than 7,000 people to collaborate and learn more about how EdTech can support learner engagement and success.
To learn more about this new partnership, join the live session on August 5th at 4PM ET.
About Open LMS
Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging online learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™ learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver the best learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.
Learn more about Open LMS at www.openlms.net.
