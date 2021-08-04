Tejjy Inc. Permit Expediters Facilitating AEC Professionals with Accurate Building Plans Excellent Building Design with Electrical Permit Drawings Plans for Permit – A Significant Aspect of New Construction & Renovation Determine Project Progress by Tejjy Inc. Permit Expediter Permit Expediters Matching Building Plans with Codes

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, August 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tejjy Inc. - A Permit Expediting Company in USA facilitates AEC professionals in making accurate building plans, which help to avoid critical mistakes during the construction work process.Being one of the competent building permit expediting service providers in Washington DC and Maryland areas, Tejjy Inc. is indeed a great support for new construction and home renovation work. The accuracy through which Tejjy Inc. develops the building plan helps to determine the exact project cost and make the right budget analysis for the AEC professionals.Sukh Singh, Vice President, Tejjy Inc. said – “Before starting on construction work, it’s essential to apply for a building permit from DCRA (Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs). Our expert permit advisors provide accurate building plans so that the construction team gets everything they need to build the property. We deliver site plans, floor plans, landscape plans, elevations and several other permit drawings. “Senior Construction Permit Expeditor at Tejjy Inc. stated – “Our process of developing the building plan gets completed in 6 steps:• Creating a beginning point• Reviewing the construction projects• Planning a building• Adding information to the plan• Sketching property details• Labeling everything as per the project type”He explained - “Developing the building plan takes around 2 days for small homes, but sometimes it extends up to 4 days for larger buildings. After submitting the plans, additional documents for building permit applications are required that takes the approval process to around 2-4 weeks. Construction permit expeditors assist the process by ensuring that the building plans are up to the code and by consulting authorities, who are in charge of approval.”Regarding the building permit planning process, Sukh mentioned – “We pay great heed to the architectural plan for building permits as well as electrical permit drawings. Experienced permit expediters create building plans, matching the appearance and design of the buildings. They consider the site plans, including everything from the boundary and dimensions of the property to stormwater drainage in the adjacent areas. We understand the property lines thoroughly so that they can be placed correctly on the building plans.”A junior permit facilitator pointed out –“To make a robust building plan, construction drawing is an extremely essential aspect like the floor plan and we keep it at a scale of 1:100. We also consider engineering information, sectional drawings, elevations, and other details, so that the building plan doesn’t miss any significant detail, essential to get fast permit approval.”So, to expedite the permit approval process, it’s important to stick to the right building plans. Are you stuck with your permit expedition process? Consult Tejjy Inc. permit expediters in DC and Maryland areas at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com and determine your project progress in a flawless manner.

