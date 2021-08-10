Gojji Launches a Unique Care Model Pilot to Manage Chronic Diseases in the Underserved Population
Gojji, a chronic care management company, announces a new connected care pilot using cellular-enabled devices to manage diabetic and hypertensive patients.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gojji, a data-driven chronic care management company, announces a new connected care chronic disease management, multi-disciplinary pilot with Dr. Vidhya Koka, MD, SJ Medical Group and Dr. Ramesh Upadhyayula, PharmD, of Best Outcomes Clinic Pharmacy.
This pilot will take place at one of the SJ Medical Groups, Dr. Koka and Associates, Hemet Clinic locations, enrolling up to 200 patients with diabetes and hypertension. Dr. Koka and Associates specializes and treats family practice and urgent care patients including Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) patients. The clinical team will use Gojji’s chronic disease management program and data collected by Gojji’s cellular-enabled devices or other wearable devices to provide useful insights and interventions. Gojji also introduces the industry’s first “Continuous Medication Therapy Management” (CMTM) concept to deliver the most cost-effective care management program to Payors.
“We believe pharmacists provide valuable support to physicians in managing chronic diseases. Our program is proven to utilize data to help “optimize” patients’ medication at the right time, reducing the time patients stays in the uncontrolled state. We are very excited to partner with Dr. Koka and Dr. Upadhyayula to validate the benefits of this model,” said Chris Chan, PharmD, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Gojji.
Gojji’s cellular-enabled devices automatically connect once turned on, eliminating all barriers associated with data upload. More importantly, patients do not need to pair to a smartphone or connect via Bluetooth for data upload, especially in the underserved population that traditionally has lower adoption.
“This pilot focuses on bridging several care gaps,” said Dr. Vidhya Koka, MD. “Our patients are most vulnerable to disease progression and may not be the most tech-savvy group of patients, therefore, the typical digital health programs are not the best tool. Our patients need more support and we need to have a remote monitoring program that works. We believe this model may be best in our setting, and we are looking forward to the outcomes of this program."
About SJ Medical Group, Dr. Koka and Associates
SJ Medical Group, founded by Dr. Vidhya Koka, provides the best healthcare in the San Jacinto Valley by offering quality medical services and superior patient engagement. We serve patients of all ages and backgrounds, from newborns to the elderly, including patients in skilled nursing facilities. Our goal is to meet the healthcare needs of people living in our region, servicing multiple office locations within Southern California, along with superior telehealth care utilizing proprietary, HIPAA complaint platform by our own MedicOnDemand.com.
About Best Outcomes Clinic Pharmacy
Best Outcomes Clinic Pharmacy specializes in comprehensive medication and clinical services for all patients, provider groups and hospital systems. Our team provides medication therapy management, immunizations and compliance packaging solutions and through provider clinical practice protocols performs disease management services.
About Gojji
Gojji provides comprehensive chronic disease management services through connected devices and a collaborative team of clinical pharmacists, registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators, and patient care specialists. Gojji’s Smartcare platform collects and analyzes patients’ data, allowing Gojji’s clinicians to deliver real-time interventions, best-in-class clinical services such as lifestyle and behavioral consultation, and medication optimization. For more information, visit www.gojji.com.
Chris Chan, PharmD
Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer
(844)464-6554
info@gojji.com
Gojji - Your Chronic Disease Management Companion