Online Green Building Marketplace Gaining Support

Sustainable Design Choices Planitree

BOWRAL, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planitree is delighted to announce that their new online green building marketplace has signed vendors from 15 countries and is positioned for rapid growth.Building and construction is responsible for 39% of all carbon emissions, and this Australian start-up is on a mission do something about it by making green building and architectural products and services easily available to a global market.'To get to a net zero economy we need to build greener, faster', says Planitree's Founder, Jeremy Barnett.And that's where Planitree comes in. By setting out to bring together the best solutions for sustainability and wellness, and making it easy to specify and purchase, Planitree aims to accelerate the adoption of green building technologies for our own wellbeing, and the planet’s.The Planitree platform is designed to help consumers and building professionals choose the best products from around the world and have them delivered at no cost to the planet through carbon offset – and with a tree planted for every transaction.With Covid-19 disrupting business travel and promotional events such as trade shows, suppliers urgently need digital sales and marketing, and for them Planitree is a low-cost, low-risk solution to plug into the global green building market with beautiful virtual stores, and multi-site ordering and cross-border fulfilment.Visit us at https://www.planitree.com/ Media Contact:Jeremy BarnettManaging Director+61 408 785 086jeremy.barnett@dominionhouse.com

Planitree Introduction 30sec