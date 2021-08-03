State Releases July 2021 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2022 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections decreased 39.3 percent compared to July 2020, from $1.16 billion last year to $701.3 million this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE Individual income tax collections

Decreased 47.5 percent for the year, from $915.6 million last year to $480.5 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 16.9 percent for the year, from $181.8 million last year to $212.5 million this year.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 67.6 percent for the year, from $141.8 million last year to $46.0 million this year.

All other collections

Increased 6.2 percent for the year, from $18.4 million last year to $19.5 million this year.

Refunds

Decreased 44.0 percent for the year, from $102.2 million last year to $57.2 million this year.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 income tax filing deadlines in April and June were moved to July 15, 2020. Therefore, the comparison of FY21 to FY22 will be negatively impacted throughout FY22.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

[[ALL_ATTACHMENTS]]