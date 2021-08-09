RiteMind Productions Announces Two-Picture Deal With Maverick Entertainment
MD Production Studio Inks Deal With Leading Film Distributor
We come across a lot of filmmakers at Maverick and this pair, Devin and Nigel, have a unique way of telling a story”LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiteMind Productions, LLC and Maverick Entertainment Group announced today that the two companies have partnered up on a multi-picture distribution deal. This agreement will allow the Maryland-based production studio to release original feature length content in conjunction with one of the industry's leading film distributors.
— Doug Schwab
"We're very excited and extremely grateful for this opportunity. For an industry heavyweight like Maverick to see something in our films and to give us an opportunity to be showcased along with their productions really speaks volumes," says Devin Jones, Co-founder of RiteMind Productions.
This agreement will see Maverick Entertainment license and distribute the upcoming college age urban dramedy "The Young and The Ratchet", due out September 14, 2021 as well as a to-be-announced comedy film, expected to begin production in the 4th quarter of 2021.
“We come across a lot of filmmakers at Maverick and this pair, Devin and Nigel, have a unique way of telling a story,” said Doug Schwab, President of Maverick Entertainment Group. “We are very excited to be releasing Ritemind’s film to the world and producing further projects with their team.”
"We're excited about being able to create memorable, but more importantly, quality content," continues Nigel Gabbidon, Co-founder of RiteMind Productions. "I'm glad we got the opportunity to work with Maverick Entertainment Group."
RiteMind Productions aims to create three to four feature length motion pictures a year, with an emphasis on all original content in a wide variety of genres.
About RiteMind Productions, LLC:
RiteMind Productions, LLC is a full-service entertainment production company specializing in development and production of original feature films as well as commercial productions for businesses.
The company specializes in the creation of motion pictures from writing and pre-production through principal photography and post-editing. The company is a vertically integrated entertainment company that produces, licenses, and markets all forms of entertainment and their related business products.
For more information about RiteMind Productions, visit www.theritemind.com
Devin Jones
RiteMind Productions
ritemindproductions@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn