Hoyer Statement on the Biden Administration's Announcement of a New CDC Eviction Moratorium

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) issued the following statement tonight after the Biden Administration announced a new CDC eviction moratorium based on COVID-19 infection levels:

“I am very glad that the Biden-Harris Administration has taken action today to prevent millions of Americans from being evicted. These steps will not only ensure more families can stay in their homes, but also give more Americans a roof over their heads and continued protection from the delta variant.

“House Democrats continue to stand ready to take whatever action is needed to help those living at risk of eviction. I hope that the Administration’s measures will bring relief to working families, and I continue to urge governors and local leaders to disburse the funds that Congress already appropriated for housing and rental assistance.”