Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,559 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Biden Administration's Announcement of a New CDC Eviction Moratorium

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) issued the following statement tonight after the Biden Administration announced a new CDC eviction moratorium based on COVID-19 infection levels: 

“I am very glad that the Biden-Harris Administration has taken action today to prevent millions of Americans from being evicted. These steps will not only ensure more families can stay in their homes, but also give more Americans a roof over their heads and continued protection from the delta variant. 

“House Democrats continue to stand ready to take whatever action is needed to help those living at risk of eviction. I hope that the Administration’s measures will bring relief to working families, and I continue to urge governors and local leaders to disburse the funds that Congress already appropriated for housing and rental assistance.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Biden Administration's Announcement of a New CDC Eviction Moratorium

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.