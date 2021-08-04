Submit Release
News Search

There were 411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,567 in the last 365 days.

State Releases July 2021 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2022 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections decreased 39.3 percent compared to July 2020, from $1.16 billion last year to $701.3 million this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE Individual income tax collections

  • Decreased 47.5 percent for the year, from $915.6 million last year to $480.5 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 16.9 percent for the year, from $181.8 million last year to $212.5 million this year.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Decreased 67.6 percent for the year, from $141.8 million last year to $46.0 million this year.

All other collections

  • Increased 6.2 percent for the year, from $18.4 million last year to $19.5 million this year.

Refunds

  • Decreased 44.0 percent for the year, from $102.2 million last year to $57.2 million this year.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 income tax filing deadlines in April and June were moved to July 15, 2020. Therefore, the comparison of FY21 to FY22 will be negatively impacted throughout FY22.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

[[ALL_ATTACHMENTS]]

You just read:

State Releases July 2021 General Revenue Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.