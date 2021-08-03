Governor Dunleavy Responds to BLM Decision to Stall ANWR Development

August 3, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today reacted strongly to the federal Bureau of Land Management’s plan to conduct a supplemental environmental impact statement (EIS) for oil and gas leasing in the 1002 area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. An EIS was already completed in September 2019 and it determined that oil and gas development could take place without harming the refuge. This announcement follows the Biden Administration’s decision earlier this year to suspend oil exploration leases that were already sold.

“This announcement is another example of the Biden Administration attempting to shut down Alaska’s primary industry to appease radical environmental groups determined to turn our state into one big national park,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “A supplemental EIS only serves to void the results of the environmental study that was already completed and found that oil and gas development in the 1002 area of ANWR, an area set aside for oil and gas exploration, can take place without harming the environment. Alaska is America’s energy warehouse and we can develop the resources in ANWR while protecting the refuge, because no one is more protective of our land and waters than Alaskans.”

