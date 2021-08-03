Submit Release
News Search

There were 418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,594 in the last 365 days.

Eyerolls abound as Democrats propose major court expansion

(Subscription required) An ambitious plan by House Democrats to expand the federal judiciary by more than 200 seats was met with eyerolls and not a little exasperation among California lawyers who said the party that controls the presidency and the Senate hasn't nominated one judge to fill seats already open in California, where courts are most overburdened.

You just read:

Eyerolls abound as Democrats propose major court expansion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.