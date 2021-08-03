The United States Touring Car Championship to race with IndyCar at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Start of USTCC race GoGoGear.com /Konig Wheels Hyundai Genesis Coupe Red Panther Motorsports / ATP Electronics Volkswagen Jetta

The United States Touring Car Championship to race with IndyCar for a double header weekend of sports car racing in Monterey.

NAPA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Touring Car Championship (USTCC) has added the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey to its 2021 calendar. The new Round 5 of the championship will be at the world famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 17-19, 2021, with the IndyCar series.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is one of the biggest racing events on the West Coast with tens of thousands of spectators expected. “Our teams are very excited to join one of the best races at one of the best tracks for a double header weekend of intense racing. Our partners ATP Electronics, Victor Racing, Spec Clutch, Motul USA, Hankook Motorsports, Gary’s Airbag Service, Automotive Calibration Specialists, Sparta Evolution, and National Auto Sport Association are vital to our success and we hope to bring them some exposure at this amazing race,” said Ali Arsham, Managing Director of USTCC.

The weekend starts with practice, qualifying and round 5 of the championship on Friday, September 17, followed by round 6 on Saturday, September 18. USTCC is popular with fans because the cars are production based and are very close to the cars that are actually on the road. It is a battle between BMW, Audi, Hyundai, Honda, Volkswagen, Acura, Mazda, Lexus, Chevrolet, and many others. Fans actually will get a chance to get close and see the cars and talk to the drivers.

Tickets for the event are available at www.weathertechraceway.com

USTCC is a professional road racing series comprising of late model sport compact sedans such as BMW 3 series, Mazdaspeed 3, Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche 911, Audi R8, Ford Mustang, Honda Civic and others. The cars use slightly modified engines and highly modified suspensions with aerodynamic ground effects and sticky Hankook slick race tires. The races can be seen exclusively on Final Drive TV available on NBC Sports on Xfinity cable, Dish Network, DirecTV, Hulu Live and AT&T U-verse. For more information on USTCC, visit www.ustcc.com.