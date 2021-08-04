Abyde partners with the Association of Dental Support Organizations to deliver comprehensive HIPAA compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

We look forward to helping our members achieve complete HIPAA compliance in the simplest way possible with Abyde’s industry leading solution and dedicated team.” — Andrew Smith, Executive Director of the ADSO

TAMPA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution, today announced it has joined the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) as an endorsed HIPAA compliance solution for Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and group practices.

As HIPAA violations and breach threats continue to rise in 2021, the need for practices to understand and implement HIPAA compliance programs is now more important than ever. Abyde’s collaboration with ADSO as an endorsed solution showcases collaborative efforts to help dental practices meet this need and to provide their members with essential tools to realize HIPAA compliance on an ongoing basis.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Joining ADSO as an endorsed solution showcases the value and ease of use dental providers have found with Abyde, and our joint commitment to helping providers realize HIPAA compliance when they need it most,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are honored to be a part of ADSO’s select solutions and to play a role in educating and protecting their members.”

“ADSO is committed to providing our members access to these necessary compliance tools so that supported dentists can focus on patient care, and our partnership with Abyde falls perfectly in line with that mission,” said Andrew Smith, Executive Director of the ADSO. “We look forward to helping our members achieve complete HIPAA compliance in the simplest way possible with Abyde’s industry-leading solution and dedicated team.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Association of Dental Support Organizations

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 70 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 180 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 10,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com