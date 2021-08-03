Wafer-Level Packaging Symposium Announced
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wafer-Level Packaging Symposium is scheduled for February 15-17, 2022 in San Jose, CA, USA. The theme of the event is “Advanced Packaging: The Dawn of a New Era.” The development of Advanced Package Technology is undergoing a massive change because Electrical System Architects are directly driving package performance requirements.
Addressing wafer-level packaging, 3D, and advanced manufacturing and test technologies, the Wafer-Level Packaging Symposium will be at the forefront of packaging technology evolution. The conference will feature attendees from around the globe in the heart of Silicon Valley to immerse themselves in the latest technology and business trends.
The technical committee is currently soliciting participation in the form of technical papers and presentations as well as professional development courses. Abstracts and course outlines can be submitted via the event website and are due by September 10, 2021.
Please contact SMTA Headquarters at wafer@smta.org or +1-952-920-7682 with questions.
For more information visit: https://smta.org/wafer
SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.
Tanya Martin
