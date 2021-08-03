Fontana Announces State Support for Community Improvement Projects

Allegheny County − August 3, 2021 – Three local organizations have been awarded three quarters of a million dollars in state grants for community improvement projects, Sen. Wayne Fontana announced today. The grants were among 41 projects across Pennsylvania to receive money through the competitive Keystone Communities Program.

“These organizations have put in the work and proven the value of their projects in order to receive these funds,” Fontana said. “I’m grateful for their hard work and pleased to support their continued success.”

The Pittsburgh Housing Development Corporation was awarded $204,130 for work at the Rose Street Townhomes, providing new affordable homes in the Hill District.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh was awarded $150,000 for its program to provide support for improving storefront façades. The URA also won a grant of $300,000 to support a program that helps residents make accessibility improvements to homes.

The Perry Hilltop Citizens Council was awarded $125,837 for improvements to the Perrysville Avenue Commercial Corridor.

The Keystone Communities program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between public and private sector that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. The program allows communities to tailor assistance to meet the needs of specific revitalization efforts.

“When citizens band together to fight blight and improve the quality of life for their neighbors, it’s gratifying that this work can be propelled by state support,” Fontana said.

