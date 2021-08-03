Submit Release
News: Library to Host Congress.gov Public Forum

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Library of Congress will host a virtual public forum to provide an update on the latest enhancements to Congress.gov and to gather feedback about the site, which serves as the official, authoritative source for federal legislative information.

The virtual public forum is free and open to the public, and will take place from 1 – 4 pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 2. You can register here to participate.  

Click here for more information.

