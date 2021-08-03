News: Library to Host Congress.gov Public Forum

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Library of Congress will host a virtual public forum to provide an update on the latest enhancements to Congress.gov and to gather feedback about the site, which serves as the official, authoritative source for federal legislative information.
The virtual public forum is free and open to the public, and will take place from 1 – 4 pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 2. You can register here to participate.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.