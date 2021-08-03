Minneapolis-Based Artist Susan Hensel Shares How She Was Impacted by COVID-19 and Local Changes in The Community

Susan Hensel Artist & Gallery Owner Special Art Exhibition by Contemporary Artist Susan Hensel Susan Hensel Artist & Gallery Owner

2020 had an impact on the world – It disrupted many ways of life from public health, communities, schools, & businesses.

Last year was full of turbulence. There were a lot of changes that I felt, both as an artist and an American. I continued to push forward even with the weight of the world around me.” — Susan Hensel