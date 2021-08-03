Minneapolis-Based Artist Susan Hensel Shares How She Was Impacted by COVID-19 and Local Changes in The Community
Artist Susan Hensel was one of many artists as well as business owners who were impacted by changes in 2020. These changes impacted Americans from a local scale and they felt the tremor from the international and global scale with COVID-19. The pandemic disrupted many industries in 2020, most of which are still recovering. Susan Hensel Art Gallery in Minneapolis felt the tremors firsthand.
As a result of the pandemic, the arts and culture sector took a hit. Many businesses were closed down – from galleries, creative spaces, music venues, festival spaces, and theaters. According to Americans for the Arts, an estimated $15.5 billion was lost to local businesses. However, there was a silver lining – many artists and creators moved to online spaces. This led to an increase in online art exhibitions, digital art galleries, online art fairs which converted to online art sales. New art buyers accounted for 26% of online sales for the first half of 2020. (Art Basel). Susan Hensel Gallery had released several interactive exhibits in past year, including “Let’s Play: Interactive Sculptures by Susan Hensel” and “Stitches on the Path to Here Ingrid Restemayer”.
The passing of George Floyd was a major event in 2020 that was felt throughout the Minneapolis Community. In the following months, there were demonstrations and protests that took place in Minneapolis. Susan Hensel Gallery is located in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood where George Floyd passed, approximately five minutes away. That intersection is the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.
There is an ongoing effort to transform the intersection into “George Floyd Square” – a memorial site. The intersection is also adorned with murals, sculptures, flowers, candles, and other works of art. In late 2020, the city of Minneapolis started long-term planning on the preservation of public art installments and permanent uses of the site.
“As a lifelong resident of Minneapolis, the loss of George Floyd was one of the biggest events that shook our city. It was the catalyst for a much larger movement that would be taking place across the country. The community was able to come together in solidary and turn the intersection into a memorial. Every time I drive by, I catch a glimpse of it and remember.” - Susan Hensel
Current and Upcoming Exhibitions at Susan Hensel Gallery
Opened September 10th, 2004 in Minneapolis, MN, Susan Hensel Gallery is a gallery/workspace presenting 5-6 shows per year. In 2013 the interior space reverted to a working studio for Susan Hensel where she continues to work on small and largescale artwork that engages both sculptural and cultural space. The Susan Hensel Gallery is now both a large window gallery on Cedar Avenue, a main thoroughfare in south Minneapolis, and an online venture represented on Artsy.net.
From the Center is an exhibition that will run from June 15, 2021 to August 15, 2021 at Susan Hensel Gallery and feature the work of Linda King Ferguson. Linda’s work relies on the co-properties of textiles and painting processes. Read more about this exhibition on Artsy.net.
About Susan Hensel: Susan Hensel is a multidisciplinary artist, with a 50+ year career, who combines a mixed media practice with embroidery across digital and manual platforms. Susan Hensel’s artwork is known and collected nationwide, represented in collecting libraries and museums such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York and The Getty Research Institute. There are major holdings at Minnesota Center for Book Arts, University of Washington, Baylor University, and the University of Colorado at Boulder. Archives pertaining to her artist’s books are available for study at the University of Washington Libraries in Seattle. In recent years Hensel has been awarded multiple grants and residencies through the Jerome Foundation, Minnesota State Arts Board, and the Ragdale Foundation.
Learn more about Susan Hensel Art at www.susanhenselprojects.com and learn more about Susan Hensel Gallery at www.susanhenselgallery.com.
