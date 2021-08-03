Hoyer Statement on the Passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Kyle DeFreytag

“After hearing the tragic news about Officer Gunther Hashida, we now learn that another of his colleagues who also responded to the January 6 attack, Officer Kyle DeFreytag, has also passed away. I join in offering my condolences to his family and his colleagues in the DC Metropolitan Police. These past few months have been a time of grief and loss - not only for the law enforcement agencies that defended the Capitol, but also for a nation deeply saddened by the news of these courageous officers and the pain they and their families have been experiencing. I hope that all who are still struggling with the events of that day will feel the strength and unity of a grateful nation standing behind them and access available resources to seek help.”