Hoyer Statement on the Passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Kyle DeFreytag

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the passing of DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Kyle DeFreytag:

“After hearing the tragic news about Officer Gunther Hashida, we now learn that another of his colleagues who also responded to the January 6 attack, Officer Kyle DeFreytag, has also passed away. I join in offering my condolences to his family and his colleagues in the DC Metropolitan Police. These past few months have been a time of grief and loss - not only for the law enforcement agencies that defended the Capitol, but also for a nation deeply saddened by the news of these courageous officers and the pain they and their families have been experiencing. I hope that all who are still struggling with the events of that day will feel the strength and unity of a grateful nation standing behind them and access available resources to seek help.” 

