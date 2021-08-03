Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Highlights Crime Prevention Efforts Ahead of National Night Out Against Crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting recent efforts to increase the safety of all Floridians ahead of this year’s National Night Out Against Crime. While Florida’s crime rate is down for the 50 th straight year, homicides in major cities across the country are increasing. According to a news report , the number of murders committed in large cities nationwide during the first six months of 2021 increased 16% compared to the same period in 2020, and by 42% compared to the first six months of 2019. Additionally, line-of-duty deaths of law enforcement officers continue to increase at a tragic rate with 181 deaths nationally so far this year, with 13 deaths in Florida according to the Officer Down Memorial Page .

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Protecting Floridians is my top priority. It’s a mission I have dedicated my entire career to advancing—first as a federal prosecutor, then as a judge and now as Florida’s Attorney General. During the past two and a half years, we have improved existing crime fighting programs and innovated new ways to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. All of these programs work toward our mission of reducing crime, improving public safety and building a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Since taking office, Attorney General Moody has furthered the mission of protecting Floridians by boosting support for law enforcement officers, innovating ways to report crime and increasing rewards for tipsters providing information to help solve violent crimes. Recent efforts include:

**TIPS —In a partnership with the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, **TIPS is a new statewide phone number for citizens to report crime anonymously. Prior, citizens needed to call their local Crime Stoppers’ numbers, with each region using a separate number. Now, dialing **TIPS on a cellphone from anywhere in Florida will automatically route the caller to the Crime Stoppers office in the region where the call is made.

Increase in Crime Stoppers Reward Money —Earlier this year, Attorney General Moody announced a near-doubling of award money for anonymous tips in murder cases that lead to an arrest. The increase takes the maximum allowable award amount from $5,000 to $9,500 for anonymous tips provided to Florida Crime Stoppers, with the goal of increasing community participation in solving murders.

Thrive —In April, Attorney General Moody and the Florida Consortium of Urban League Affiliates announced a new public service program, Thrive, to help young victims of crime. The program is administered through four local Urban Leagues in areas of Florida heavily affected by crime to better support young victims through a hands-on, more-engaged approach to recovery with thoughtful guidance.

Thin Line Tribute —Thin Line Tribute is a new initiative to recognize the courageous and dangerous work of frontline law enforcement officers. As part of the initiative, Attorney General Moody has visited the Plant City Police Department , Belleview Police Department , Perry Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office this year to thank officers for their selfless and dedicated service to the citizens of Florida.

Back the Blue —The Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The Attorney General has presented more than 40 Back the Blue Awards since taking office in 2019.

Additionally, Attorney General Moody’s office oversees the Division of Victim’s Services that administers the Victims of Crime Act assistance grant and several additional specialized funds. Injured crime victims may be eligible for financial assistance for medical care, lost income, mental health services, funeral expenses and other out-of-pocket expenses directly related to the injury.

For more on DVS, click

here

To access a directory of victim services available in Florida, click

here

.

To report a crime in progress call 911. For ways Floridians can enhance personal safety and avoid falling victim to crime, click

here

.