Affinity Bio Partners Launch Clinical Trials for P.A. Medical Cannabis Patients Suffering From Diabetic Nerve Pain
CHESTER SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinity Bio Partners, a clinical research organization dedicated to safe, ethical studies that ensure subjects benefit from the development of new and novel treatments and therapies, is pleased to announce that it launched a clinical study in Pennsylvania for medical cannabis patients suffering from diabetic nerve pain. According to medscape.com, “A large American study estimated that 47% of patients with diabetes have some peripheral neuropathy.” Those who are enrolled in Pennsylvania’s medical cannabis program and suffer from diabetic nerve pain are urged to call 724-859-6200 or email research.pgh@serenagroups.com to check enrollment eligibility at no cost.
“I am so excited to be working on this clinical study with Dr. Bryan Doner and the Serena Group. The future of medical cannabis and cannabinoids as medical treatments are dependent upon properly performed clinical studies. It is time for companies to invest their money into performing clinical studies that prove safety and efficacy regarding their products,” says Christina DiArcangelo, CEO, Affinity Bio Partners.
For more information about Affinity Bio Partners, please visit: https://www.affinitybiopartners.com
About Affinity Bio Partners
Affinity Bio Partners is leading voices for safe and ethical clinical trials while working with stakeholders globally to promote a better and more efficient clinical trial process. Affinity Bio Partners maintains an unwavering dedication to bringing efficiency, safety, innovation and value to the clinical research process.
About Christina DiArcangelo
Christina DiArcangelo, CEO of Affinity Bio Partners has forged a world-class reputation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry over the past 22 years. Her engagements have led to numerous industry awards, keynote speaking engagements, and a multitude of global clinical trials. Christina has also worked on several drugs that received FDA approval. Throughout the course of Christina's career, she has acted in various capacities for global clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies.
